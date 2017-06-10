Duggar Family News: Austin Forsyth Wrote Heartwarming Letter for Joy-Anna Before Wedding

From chaperoned dates to walking down the aisle, Joy-Anna Duggar has now grown into a mature, married woman. The daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar exchanged vows with her then-fiancé Austin Forsyth in a solemn wedding ceremony in Rogers, Arkansas on May 26.

TLC An image from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's wedding.

Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding was attended by 1,002 guests, which included their family and close friends. The bride wore a beautiful Renee Miller gown, which incorporated pieces from her mother and grandmother's wedding dresses, as well as a piece from Austin's mom's gown.

"It was a long day, and there were a lot of emotions, but when I put the ring on her finger, it was just amazing," Austin said about their wedding. Before the couple said their "I do's," Austin wrote a heartfelt handwritten letter to his future bride.

"The very thought of getting to be your husband is very humbling and a great honor. You are truly a gift from our Heavenly Father," Austin wrote in the letter. "I try to imagine God's unmerited favor, the best example I know is how He has blessed me with you!"

"You are such a woman of character, the heart you have for Him, His Word, and His people has challenged me time and time again to love Him and you all the more," he added.

Austin concluded his message with an affirmation of his love for Joy-Anna, writing, "I love you with all my heart and can't wait to grow deeper in love with you!"

Since their wedding day, Joy-Anna and Austin have been enjoying their honeymoon in Europe. The couple told People magazine that they are traveling across Switzerland. The newlyweds are currently in Geneva and are heading to Interlaken and Zermatt in the next few days.

As to why they chose Switzerland as their honeymoon destination, Joy-Anna explained it's because they both found it very beautiful and that Austin has been wanting to visit the country for a while.

Austin chastely courted Joy-Anna for seven months before deciding to settle down. The couple has been friends for 15 years.

Meanwhile, the next member of the Duggar brood to get married will be Joseph who proposed to his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell, at his sister's wedding reception.

Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding special will air on June 12 on TLC.