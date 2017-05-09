Duggar Family News: Ben and Jessa's Love Lock in Paris Being Auctioned Off

"Counting On" star Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald spent their honeymoon in Paris several years ago, and there, they followed the tradition of other couples by attaching their customized "love lock" to the bridge Pont de l'Archevêché.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JESSA SEEWALD) Ben and Jessa Seewald now have two young boys named Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce.

However, local authorities deemed that the padlocks were getting too heavy for the bridge's railings, reported Smithsonian Magazine. As a result, hundreds of thousands of padlocks were cut from the bridge in 2015. The padlocks denoting the romantic gestures made by countless lovers have been replaced by a rotating series of art installations.

But what happened to the love locks? Have they been discarded, or kept in a safe place where lovers can reclaim them in the future? Apparently, these love locks are going to be auctioned soon.

"The padlocks have in fact been kept in storage all this time, the majority of them still attached to the bridge's old railings that were also removed in the process," Messy Nessy Chic reported. "And now, it has been announced that every last one of the love locks are going up for auction this month to benefit three charities that help refugees in distress."

The Seewalds' love lock, in particular, will be sold still attached to the old railing. It is intended to go for $13,000, not including shipping costs.

The Seewalds have not said anything about their love lock being auctioned off, and they might not have even heard of the news since Jessa is busy caring for their infant son, Henry Wilberforce.

Jessa gave birth to him in February. Just like with their first born son Spurgeon Elliot, the Christian couple had a tough time deciding a name for their second son.

In the end, they chose Henry Wilberforce. Henry, because Jessa "really likes it," and because there was a great Christian man named Matthew Henry who wrote a lot of wonderful commentaries.

As for Wilberforce, PEOPLE reported that the name was chosen after William Wilberforce, a politician and philanthropist who was instrumental in putting an end to the slave trade.