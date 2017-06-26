Duggar Family News: Brood Once Again in Hot Water Due to Latest Post

The Duggar family is once again in hot water as folks started questioning their approach when it comes to child-rearing after a photo the reality show brood posted.

(Photo: TLC)A screenshot of the older Duggar kids from the promotional trailer of "Jill and Jessa: Counting On."

The Duggars shared a photo of Josh Duggar's almost two-year-old daughter Meredith and Jessa Dillard's two-year-old son Spurgeon cleaning.

Many were enraged with the caption of the photo: "Train them young! These little ones love to 'help.'"

The comment section blew up with many users calling out the Duggar family for using the word "train" like they are referring to a dog, not a child. One commenter corrected them by saying that it is not training, but teaching a child.

Others questioned the general manner of the Duggars when it comes to raising the kids in the family, something that fans have taken issue for a while now.

The Duggar family has been called out for using "blanket training" and being too strict to them to the point that it is becoming unreasonable.

Other commenter made mention of Josh's child molestation scandal, which led to the cancellation of their TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting," as they called out the brood.

However, there are also those who defended the Duggar family, saying that the post was meant to show the cuteness of the little ones in the picture and that it is uncalled for to focus on the use of the word "train."

The Duggars seem unfazed about the backlash the photo has received. As readers can see, the photo has not been deleted yet. The family is also yet to comment on the matter.

Instead, they continued to update their Facebook page. In a recent post, the family sent some love to Josh's wife Anna Duggar for her birthday. They shared photos of herself, with Josh and their kids and with her sister-in-laws.