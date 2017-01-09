Duggar Family News: Clan Reveals First Photo of 20th Child, Tyler; New Season for 'Counting On' Announced

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Duggar family has a very hectic year ahead of them as they have recently announced two pregnancies, a new courtship and the addition of the 20th child to the clan.

FACEBOOK/ Jill & Jessa: Counting OnThe Duggars have just unveiled the first photo of Tyler, the 20th child of the Duggar clan.

A few days back, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar updated the family's Facebook page with its first photo of Tyler, the new son of the "19 Kids and Counting" parents. The court allowed the Duggars to become Tyler's guardians late last year, and it was only recently that the Duggars showed his photo to the public.

In a September report by In Touch Weekly, it was said that Jim Bob and Michelle have been given temporary guardianship of Tyler. The boy is 8 years old and is a direct kin of Michelle's as he is the son of her niece, Rachel Hutchins.

Documents obtained by the outlet state that Hutchins had signed the papers giving the Duggars guardianship of the child. Tyler was first handed over to Hutchins' mother, Carolyn, who is also Michelle's sister. However, Carolyn suffered a stroke, an insider said, which then allowed for Jim Bob and Michelle to claim guardianship of Tyler.

There are not too many details revealed about the case yet and the Duggars have yet to respond to the reports about Hutchins having bouts with the law.

In the photo shared by the Duggars on social media, Tyler appears to be healthy and seems to be well taken care of in the Duggar household. The young boy is seen chugging a gallon of milk.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed during the weekend that a new season will be up for "Jill & Jessa: Counting On."

A trailer can also be viewed on TLC and the Duggars' official website.

The teaser reveals that fans will finally get to see a closer look of the preparations for Jinger's wedding to Jeremy Vuolo. Jessa will also be preparing for the arrival of her second child with Ben Seewald, while Joy Anna and Austin Forsyth will be seen on the cliff where the latter asked the Duggar daughter to enter a courtship with him.

"Counting On" season 3 premieres Jan. 16 on TLC.