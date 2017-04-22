Duggar Family News: 'Counting On' Star Joy-Anna Duggar's Wedding Date Revealed

It has only been a month since "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar got engaged to her friend, Austin Forsyth, but the two have already settled on a special day to get married.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DUGGAR FAMILY OFFICIAL) Joy-Anna will be the next Duggar to walk down the aisle after she announced her engagement to Austin Forsyth.

The two will tie the knot on Oct. 28, 2017, according to Wet Paint. What makes the date extra special is that Joy-Anna will be celebrating her 20th birthday on that day as well.

They plan to get married in her hometown in Springdale, Arkansas, just like her elder siblings Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, and Jinger Vuolo.

Joy-Anna will also be continuing a sweet wedding tradition that her mother, Michelle Duggar, came up with. Michelle discussed this during a recent episode of "Counting On" as she showed her daughter the dress both she and Grandma Duggar wore on their wedding days.

"This wedding dress is Grandma Duggar's and she let me wear her wedding dress on my wedding day," Michelle explained. "So now, the tradition has been that we've given a snippet of Grandma's and my dress to our girls for them to use in their wedding."

It depends on each daughter how they plan on using the piece of fabric for their own wedding looks, reported InTouch Weekly. During Jill's 2014 wedding, she placed her snippet in her bridal bouquet so she carried a part of Grandma Duggar's dress as she walked down the aisle.

As for Jessa, she transformed her piece of fabric into a rosette and included it in her bouquet as well. Jinger did something different with hers as her designer cut a heart out of the material and sewed it into the bodice of her dress, in the same spot as her own heart.

It remains to be seen what Joy-Anna plans to do with her piece of fabric, but she will definitely carry on this special tradition.

She and Forsyth started their courtship in November 2016, and they got engaged on March 3 while enjoying a horseback riding date.