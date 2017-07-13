Duggar Family News: Critics Hit Joy Duggar's Post of Joe's Wedding Registry

Facebook/countingonTLC A promo image of "Counting On," featured as the cover photo on the TLC series' official Facebook page.

The new shared Instagram account of Joy Duggar and Austin Forsyth became the target of critics after the couple posted Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell's Wedding Registry. Fans and critics have called the move "greedy" and "tacky," among other attacks.

Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are set to exchange vows on Oct. 7, as confirmed by their Amazon wedding registry. The ceremony will take place in Rogers, Arkansas, as their registry confirms. The list of preferred gift items of the couple is also on there as well.

Joy-Anna Duggar's post prominently displayed the engaged couple's Amazon registry and asked fans to visit their wish list on the retail site as well.

"So happy for Joe & Kendra!!! Married life is amazing! Check out their Wedding Registry on Amazon.com!" Joy and Austin wrote in their Instagram post, showing a screenshot of the Amazon page.

This move caught the ire of fans and critics, as some of them took to the comments section to voice their disapproval.

"A celebrity couple whose family usually has around 1,000 guests would get more gifts than any couple could even use. Hope you practice what you preach and donate because this is incredibly tacky," one user commented on Instagram.

The post has also been criticized on a Duggar fan page as well. A post on the Duggar Family News page on Facebook noted how insensitive the Amazon registry post seemed to some fans.

Their Facebook update lambasted the family for promoting the wedding registry to fans, alleging that the move was meant to get gifts from people who would not be invited to the wedding. The tirade went on to call the family "greedy, grifting, selfish, self-serving rubes" in a post dated Friday, July 14.