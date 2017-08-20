Duggar Family News: Did Anna Duggar Already Give Birth to Her Fifth Baby?

Josh and Anna Duggar have welcomed the birth of their fifth child, reports revealed. According to sources, Anna may have already given birth to her fifth baby following her long disappearance from the public eye.

YouTube/TLC Jinger Duggar-Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo during an interview with TLC.

According to In Touch Weekly, Josh and Anna Duggar announced her pregnancy in March this year. "For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family," the couple said in a joint statement. "Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time," the statement added.

Following the announcement, Anna has stayed clear from the public eye, leading fans to speculate that she may have secretly given birth the summer.

Meanwhile, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are now having serious talks about expanding their family. In the latest episode of "Counting On," the young couple talked about having children as they adjust to their life as newlyweds in Laredo, Texas.

When they visited Jinger's older sister, Jessa, and her husband, Ben Seewald, Jinger and Jeremy saw firsthand what parenthood is like.

"Parenting is hard work!" Jeremy said in the promo for "Counting On," People reported. When asked if the experience made them want to have kids or not, Jeremy and Jinger looked at one another before the footage was cut.

In June, Jinger was caught up in a controversy after it was rumored that she was using birth control, which is against the rules followed by their family.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have been married since November 2016, and they still have no children. Some fans pointed out that this is a "long time in DuggarLand to still have no children." Her sisters announced their first pregnancies mere months after tying the knot, In Touch Weekly reported.

Jessa announced her first pregnancy four months after marrying Ben Seewald, while Jill announced her two months after tying the knot with Derick Dillard.