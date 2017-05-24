Duggar Family News: Did Joy and Austin Get Married in Secret?

Speculations have surfaced about the sudden return of Jill Duggar Dillard and her family from Central America last Sunday. Initially, it was thought that the move was a knee-jerk reaction from the tragic loss of their family friend in El Salvador where the family was doing missionary work.

Wikimedia Commons/Jim Bob DuggarThe Duggar Family.

To recall, Jill narrated in her blog about the terrible event that happened to their Christian friend, a native of the impoverished village they were serving, who was kidnapped. His body was found days later, floating in a river, which sparked concerns about the safety of the "Counting On" star and her family.

Before the incident, the pregnant Jill kept on telling about their return to give birth in the U.S. but added that they will "stay a little longer" in El Salvador considering she wasn't due until July. Last Friday however, she posted a photo of the family on a plane bound for home which is understandable, considering what happened.

However, recent reports indicated another reason for their abrupt return. Last May 14, the Facebook fan page "Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray" claimed to have received inside information that the wedding of Jill's younger sister, Joy, with fiancé Austin Forsyth was on May 20.

Except for the venue, which was supposed to be at the Duggar compound, no other details were shared. So, it actually makes sense if Jill and husband Derick decided to drop everything in El Salvador to make it to Joy's wedding. However, there was no confirmation from the Duggar family if the wedding did push through.

A check at Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding registry showed a message saying "Our actual wedding date has not been announced yet!" Which is confusing considering the original date of the planned wedding, Oct. 28, 2017, is written right on top of the message. The deafening silence on the matter has fueled rumors that the couple may have married secretly.