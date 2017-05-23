Duggar Family News: Duggar Sisters File Case Against Publication that Ruined '19 Kids and Counting'

The Duggar sisters have filed a case against the publication that supposedly ended their short-lived fame on TLC's reality series "19 Kids and Counting."

Facebook/countingontlc Duggar sisters file case against Bauer Media

Reports say the Duggar sisters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna, have filed a lawsuit against Bauer Media, as well as its associate companies. But they did not stop there. The siblings also filed a case against Springdale, Arkansas, and Washington County. They have also filed lawsuits against former Springdale Police Chief Kathy O'Kelley, Washington County Sheriff's Major Rick Hoyt, and Springdale City Attorney Ernest Cate.

The publication's revelation on their identities in their feature on the scandalous behavior of their then teenage brother Josh Duggar has reportedly displeased the sisters. They argue that since the issue happened while they were in their teens, the news outlet should have refrained from disclosing their identities. To add, the publication's portrayal of them as victims did not sit well with the sisters.

For those who have not been in the loop, teenage Josh Duggar molester his then underage sisters. When the scandal blew up, TLC was left with no choice but to cancel the Duggar's program, "19 Kids and Counting."

Despite the controversy, the family has rallied back, and is still working with TLC for their new reality series "Counting On."

On a different note, Joy-Anna Duggar has reportedly been wed to her fiancé of two months, Austin Forsyth. As previously reported, the pair was expected to tie the knot in October, but recent Duggar activity has led many to believe that ceremony has been held in secret.

Duggar and Forsyth got hitched on Saturday, May 20, reports say. Rumors started circulating when the Duggar family celebrated the engaged couple's joint bachelor-bachelorette party. The family went camping with their close friends.

More updates should arrive soon.