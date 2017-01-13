Duggar Family News: Facebook Post About Money as Root of Evil Draws Flak

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Duggar family makes it to headlines early on this year. Reports have it that the family received various reactions from netizens after news emerged of a Facebook post that says the love of money is the root of evil.

REUTERS/Chris KeaneJim Bob Duggar (L) and wife Michelle Duggar (R) in Columbia, South Carolina in January 14, 2012.

The Duggar family became famous through their previous TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting." The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have 19 biological kids, which explains the show's title. Now, the family can again be seen on another TLC show named "Jill and Jessa: Counting On."

Last Sunday, the official Facebook page of the Duggars posted an image of a woman hugging a bed of coins. The photo quoted 1 Timothy 6:10 that says: "For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows."

This caught the attention of some netizens whose reactions were not in favor of the family. In a report by Inquisitr, one Facebook commenter was quoted as saying: "And that is exactly why they were exposed for the fakes they are. Their love for fame and fortune."

Inquistr also noted that several Facebook users reacted that the Duggars were being hypocrites in posting the bible verse. They mentioned that the Duggars have earned so much money from their TLC reality show, they are in no position to preach about money.

However, there are several netizens who also stood up to defend the Duggars. Some of them argued that having money -- like the Duggars -- is not evil but the love of money is.

On the other hand, Blasting News reported that Derick Dillard's health condition will be tackled in the upcoming episode of "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." Dillard is the husband of Jim Bob and Michelle's fourth child, Jill.

According to the report, fans raised some concern after noticing that Dillard had lost a lot of weight. While the Duggars and Dillards have been quiet about the matter, it is expected that fans will get answers in the "Jill and Jessa: Counting On" season premiere.

Meanwhile, ahead of the season 3 premiere of "Jill and Jessa: Counting On," the Duggars have introduced their 20th child through Instagram. According to reports, the court has allowed the Duggars to become the legal guardians of Tyler late last year. Tyler is actually the son of Michelle's niece, Rachel Hutchins. The guardianship, however, is temporary according to reports.

"Jill and Jessa: Counting On" season 3 will premiere on Monday, Jan. 16, 9 p.m. EST on TLC.