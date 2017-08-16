Duggar Family News: Fans Criticize Family for 'Generic' Birthday Greetings for Joseph's Fiancée Kendra Caldwell

Facebook/Duggar Official Joseph Duggar and fiancee Kendra Caldwell

The Duggars are once again in the middle of a controversy after fans relayed their disappointment over the family's description of Joseph Duggar's fiancée Kendra Caldwell.

On the family's official Facebook page, the Duggars released several photos of Caldwell to greet her on her birthday. However, fans reportedly noticed something from the caption of the photos that made them question the greetings' sincerity.

The caption of the post reads: "Happy Birthday, Kendra! You are such a precious young lady! We hope you have a great birthday!!"

Some fans reportedly found the caption very generic and it made the family appear like they have no real knowledge about their future family member. On the other hand, some fans also claimed that the "precious young lady" description can be considered an insult to a woman.

One of the fans reportedly pointed out that the label only proved that the women in the family are being treated merely as a man's possession.

Another fan also mentioned that all the photos of Caldwell were taken with her fiancé by her side. This reportedly blocked the spotlight on Caldwell during her special day.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's seventh child popped the question to his longtime churchmate during his younger sister Joy-Anna's wedding to Austin Forsyth in May. The family already posted the couple's engagement photos on their website in July, but there are no reports yet that mention the actual date of the wedding.

Meanwhile, fans of the big family from the canceled "19 Kids and Counting" series are also curious about Josiah Duggar's next move after the 20-year-old announced that he and the woman that he entered courtship with, Marjorie Jackson, already called it quits in March this year.

Since the announcement of the breakup, the family remains mum about Josiah's plans in the future.

The Duggar siblings are featured in TLC's "Counting On" series, which will begin its third season on Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT.