Duggar Family News: Forsyth Newly Weds Celebrate in Israel; Family Under Heat for Controversial Photo

Facebook/CountingOn Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth and Austin Forsyth celebrate their marriage in Israel.

Newly-weds Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth celebrated their first month of married life in Israel. Meanwhile, the Duggar family are receiving negative feedback after they posted a controversial photo involving their kids.

Joy-Anna and Austin celebrated their one month of marriage by going to the "Promised Land," Israel. The couple shared the photo of themselves smiling with a wonderful sunset behind them in Israel on their newly created joint Instagram account, austinandjoyforsyth.

The Duggars are known to be very religious. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, parents of Joy-Anna, must have been very proud of their newly-wed daughter and their newest son-in-law for celebrating their first month mark of being married in the Holy Land.

However, before they went to Israel, the couple spent their honeymoon in Switzerland. The couple shared a photo of them in Kandersteg, Switzerland, with a giant frosted mountain behind them. Joy-Anna and Austin, both being very devout Christians, admired the scenery in Switzerland by dedicating a passage on their post.

"The beauty of creation exclaims there is a intelligent Designer. Psalms 19:1 'The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork,'" their post reads.

Meanwhile, the Duggar family is under a lot of heat from the public on Facebook after they shared a photo of two of the grandchildren doing house chores on their social media account.

The post, featuring Josh's almost two-year-old daughter Meredith, and Jessa's two-year-old son Spurgeon holding matching vacuum cleaners and appear to be cleaning the floor of their house.

The reason it caught a lot of attention was the caption that said, "Train them young! These little ones love to "help!"

Many of the comments fired back at the post, saying that the Duggars were training the kids as if they were dogs, or liking them to be slaves of the house.

The family is not new to controversies that involve family and parenting issues. They have been the subject of many other controversies such as mistreating the children and enforcing a strict parenting style.