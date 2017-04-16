Duggar Family: Innocent Photo Update Ignites Internet's Ire; Parents Not Concerned With Kids' Safety?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are under fire for allegedly compromising the safety of their younger kids, as seen in a photo they recently posted online.

Facebook/countingontlc A screenshot of the older Duggar kids from the promotional trailer of "Jill & Jessa: Counting On."

A snapshot of the younger Duggars out on a dirt road with their bikes has incited both the concern and wrath of netizens, who were quick to point out that the kids were not wearing helmets. It took only one comment on the Duggar family's official Facebook page to inspire more disapproving words from naysayers.

It was supposed to have been an innocent photo update on what the family has been up to lately, but the fans were not at all pleased. One common cause for concern among the commenters was the fact that the kids were riding their bikes on a rough and rocky road, and wearing a helmet should have, therefore, been the top priority.

Mothers, thinking of their own children in a similar situation, said that serious falls could also happen on dirt roads and that it would be doubly painful if the kids weren't wearing protective gears. There were even some who pointed out the girls' outfits, which were deemed unfit for riding, and may even pose a greater threat than not wearing a helmet.

However, there were other fans who came to the family's defense, saying that there may be a perfectly good reason as to why the kids weren't wearing helmets and that there was no need to get testy about it. One even argued that according to BikeLeague.org, Arkansas, where the Duggars are currently residing, does not have helmet laws for bicycles.

The law specifically states: "Arkansas has no helmet law. It is legal for all persons of any age to operate a bicycle without wearing a helmet unless otherwise provided by a municipal regulation."

