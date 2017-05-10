Duggar Family News: Is Jana in Courtship With a Family Friend?

Could it possibly be true that "Counting On" star Jana Duggar is finally enjoying a courtship with a close family friend?

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JONATHAN HARTONO) Jana Duggar's rumored beau Jonathan Hartono (center) hangs out with the kids of 'Counting On.'

Despite being the eldest Duggar daughter, Jana is the only one who hasn't been courted and gotten married, whereas her younger sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna are all happily coupled up.

But this time around, Radar Online reported that the 27-year-old Jana, who has earned the monicker "Cinderella Duggar," is being courted by family friend Jonathan Hartono.

Jana reportedly met Jonathan's sister, Jennifer, during a 2010 mission trip to Southeast Asia. Because of their friendship, they eventually got to know each other's families and spent a lot of quality time together.

One time, Jonathan even posted a group photo on his Instagram account (@jonathanehari), wherein he called the 19 Duggar kids as his "family."

But what really sparked the courtship rumors was Jonathan's one-on-one bowling date with Jana's dad, Jim Bob. Fans suspect that the "19 Kids and Counting" patriarch is grilling Jonathan about his intentions on Jana before giving his blessing for the courtship.

Jana has often puzzled viewers of their family's show by remaining single despite having a bevy of suitors lined up, according to ET. She earlier discussed this decision in an episode of "Counting On."

"I'm not just out to get married to the first [suitor] that comes along. I mean, sometimes it can be tempting. It's like, 'Oh I really want to be married.' [Especially] in those moments where your siblings, who are married and have little ones, are going out on dates and doing their things," Jana explained.

However, she is not closing any doors when it comes to love. "I don't really know what the next five years look like," she shared. "I guess in some ways [I've] got hopes and dreams like, 'Well, maybe I'll meet the one, and get married and have kids.'"