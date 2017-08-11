Duggar Family News: Jill and Derick Announce Decision to End Central American Mission

dillardfamily.com The Dillards, composed of Jill Duggar-Dillard, Derick Dillard, their son Israel David Dillard, before Samuel Scott Dillard was born in July 2017

Jill Duggar-Dillard and her husband Derick announced that they will no longer leave for their mission work in Central America, which means that the Duggars will be in the U.S. for good.

The couple's announcement was posted on the Duggar family blog, saying that they will no longer continue maintaining the Dillard Family Ministries organization and will cease to accept donations under its name. According to their post, they decided to conduct a full-time ministry in the United States after considering several circumstances.

"We understand very well that mission work definitely requires flexibility. This, we have witnessed and experienced first-hand in our years of ministry," the parents of two-year-old Israel David and newborn Samuel Scott stated. "It is, and always has been our aim, to seek the Lord above all else. This includes walking in close relationship with him daily, seeking his direction for our family, and doing our absolute best in everything, namely, being a Gospel witness and Kingdom worker in whatever context he places us."

The couple first decided to begin their mission in Central America in June 2014, just months after Israel was born in April. Reports reveal that the young family moved back in Arkansas in May this year in preparation for the birth of Samuel.

Their decision to stay in the U.S. is expected to be welcomed by the Duggar household, including the patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle.

Duggar-Dillard is part of TLC's "Counting On" series, which chronicles the lives of some of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 children. The family was first known through the "19 Kids and Counting" series, which was canceled by the network after the eldest son, Josh Duggar, got involved in numerous scandals such as the alleged child molestation case and his self-confessed infidelity controversy.

TLC is scheduled to air the season 3 premiere of "Counting On" on Sept. 11.