Duggar Family News: Jill and Derick Dillard Reveal Name of Baby #2

The Dillard couple from "Counting On" are counting the days before their second son arrives.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JILL DUGGAR) Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have finally revealed the name they have chosen for their second son.

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard, who have long started raising their family in Central America, said earlier that the locals of El Salvador love calling their unborn baby little "Samuelito" — and they have just explained why.

"We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard. We can't wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!" they wrote on their family blog.

Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are so thrilled with the baby name reveal that they also shared it on their Facebook page and wrote, "We are anxiously anticipating the birth of our next grandbaby very soon! We are so excited for Derick, Jill, and Israel!"

Duggar fans also love the name Jill and Derick plan on giving their son. "Cute name for the baby! I hope Jill has an easier time with delivery than she did with Israel," a woman wrote.

"Love his name. Love Israel's name. Great choices," another added.

One fan wrote that Samuel Scott is a "lovely and special biblical name."

In the Bible, Samuel was a leader of ancient Israel known for anointing two kings — Saul and David. The name Samuel has been known to mean "name of God" or "God has heard."

Jill's younger sister, Jessa Seewald, gave birth to her second son just this Feb. 6. Unlike Jill, Jessa took a while in choosing his name. She later settled for Henry Wilberforce, according to PEOPLE.

They chose the name Henry because Jessa "really liked it," and at the same time, there was a Christian man named Matthew Henry who wrote a lot of great commentaries about God.

Wilberforce, on the other hand, came from William Wilberforce, a politician and philanthropist who was instrumental in abolishing the slave trade.