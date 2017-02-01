Duggar Family News: Jill and Derick Dillard Reveal Their Second Child's Gender

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the announcement that Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derick, are expecting another child, the couple have recently revealed their baby's gender. The revelation was made as "Counting On" season 3 runs on TLC.

FACEBOOK/Counting OnThe Duggar family is featured in 'Jill & Jessa: Counting On.' Season 3 is currently airing on TLC.

An exclusive report from PEOPLE confirms that Jill and Derick will be welcoming a baby boy in a couple of months. The outlet says the couple revealed the big news to the Duggar clan while they were out on a scavenger hunt with the other Duggar children.

In December, the couple told the magazine, "Children really are a wonderful blessing from God... We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"

Aside from Jill, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband, Ben, are also expecting their second child. It has yet to be revealed if the couple will also be preparing for the arrival of a boy. The revelation may or may not be made as "Counting On" season 3 continues to air.

Meanwhile, the Duggar family is faced with yet another scandal though they are not directly involved in the issue. In Touch reports that the Duggar clan's live-in tutor, Tabitha Paine, is engaged to Timothy Robertson, who was reportedly involved in a scandal in the past.

In court documents obtained by the tabloid, Robertson is said to have been convicted in 2000 for having non-consensual sexual interaction with a lady. However, the tabloid also clarifies that Robertson has been pardoned in 2008 after receiving a three-year suspended sentence and going through probation, as well as paying $943.

Robertson told the outlet, "That is something that happened in my past." He adds, "[My past] has been cleaned. I love my fiancée. And I think the Duggars are a fabulous family. That's all I need to put out there."

The Duggars are starring in "Jill & Jessa: Counting On" season 3, which is now airing on TLC. The series is a spinoff from the canceled reality show "19 Kids and Counting."