Duggar Family News: Jill Duggar and Family Back in the U.S. After Friend's Tragic Death in El Salvador

Less than a week after sharing the murder of their friend, Jill Duggar, her husband Derick Dillard and toddler son Israel left El Salvador and are now back in the U.S. Jill uploaded a photo on Thursday showing the three of them on a plane with the caption "Officially made it back to the good 'ol US of A!!!"

Based on the photo, the couple obviously changed its mind after Jill posted Monday they will "stay a little longer" in South America where they are doing missionary work despite the kidnap and murder of their Salvadorian friend just days after dining at their home.

Before the tragedy, Derick and Jill hosted their friend and his family in their home, treating them one time with an "all-American" lunch of hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and watermelon. The victim's wife also taught 26-year-old Jill how to cook traditional dishes native to that country.

In her blog, Jill narrated the hardships underwent by their friend. After his grandmother died, his 20-year-old cousin was murdered and then his own daughter suffered a stroke. It was Derick who went to the funeral service while Jill and Israel stayed home amid the escalating violence in the area.

Despite the distance, the Duggar family in the U.S. condoled with victim's family through social media. Michelle, Jill's concerned mother, asked prayers for her daughter's friend on Facebook with an accompanying photo. "Please pray for this family near Derick, Jill, and Israel," she wrote. "They have suffered so much," Michelle added.

In the meantime, the family's reality series "Counting On" is due for a comeback on the small screen with seven new episodes comprising the second half of its season 2. The show will revolve more around the lives of Jill, Jessa, and Jinger Duggar as they each start and families of their own.