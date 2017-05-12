Duggar Family News: Jill Duggar Worried Over 'Seasonal Allergies,' Prays for Continued Health and Financial Support

Just a few months away from giving birth to her second son, "Counting On" star Jill Duggar Dillard is asking fans to pray for their family as they fulfil their Christian ministry in Central America while dealing with "seasonal allergies."

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/DERICK DILLARD) Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard smile at the camera together with their first-born son, Israel David. They are expecting the birth of their second son, already being called little Samuelito, this July.

Writing on the blog she shares with her husband, Derick Dillard, Jill says they need continued health as the weather shifts from "dry season" to "rainy season." It's particularly tough for a pregnant woman like her, who is also caring for her eldest child, Israel David.

Not only that, but Jill bared that they need continued financial support "as we still need to raise additional support for the rest of our time here on the field as well as the time we will be home surrounding the birth of our second little boy due in early July."

Jill is happy with the work they are doing because they are softening people's hearts towards Jesus, and they are encouraging Christians to continue growing in their relationship with Him.

She says many people in the place where they live are facing difficult situations. She pray that "God would give us wisdom in how to best reach out to them."

"We are very encouraged to see the local church growing and follow-up happening weekly as the local church and ministry we work with brought on another pastor several months ago who is able to focus more on evangelism and discipleship," she reveals.

Earlier, Duggar shared that the locals of El Salvador are excited to meet her second baby, and they have already been calling him little "Samuelito."

Duggar did not reveal what name they have chosen for him, but they will be flying back to America soon to prepare for her birth, according to PEOPLE.

She added that her second pregnancy has a "level of ease" that was not present when she was still carrying Israel. "Derick and I have been down this road together, so we're comfortable. I'm just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable," she said.