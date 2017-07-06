Duggar Family News: Jinger and Jeremy Talk Babies

Facebook/countingontlc "Counting On" stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are rumored to be expecting their first child.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy are talking babies in the TLC reality television show "Counting On."

Unfortunately for fans who were expecting baby news, the couple are not cooing over their future bundle of joy.

According to Us Magazine, Jeremy and Jinger were studying Spanish when the subject of children came up. In the past episode, they were quizzing each other on basic vocabulary via flash cards. When Jeremy showed his wife a photo of a baby, Jinger answered "el niño" instead of the correct term "el bebé."

Later on, Jinger said in the interview that she was looking forward to using that word going forward, but only because "baby" was a term of endearment for her and her husband.

"El bebe, that is a word that is important for us to learn because Jeremy and I always call each other babe. We haven't switched over to the Spanish word for baby," Jinger explained.

Some fans, however, thought that she might be giving clues on her condition. Rumors of Jinger's pregnancy have been circulating for months, but the couple has yet to confirm anything. They have been married close to a year, and unlike the other Duggar siblings, they have yet to start a family.

Meanwhile, Jinger's sister Jill and her husband Derick are over the moon with their baby gender reveal. The Dillard couple announced that they were having a son.

The whole Duggar family is currently busy preparing for the upcoming wedding of Joseph to his fiancée, Kendra Caldwell. He proposed to her during Joy-Anna's wedding reception. The engaged pair has revealed that the ceremony would take place in October. They have already put up their online gift registry on Amazon. Aside from the standard wedding gifts, both want to receive gift cards to select restaurants and clothing stores.

"Counting On" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.