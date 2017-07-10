Duggar Family News: Jinger Duggar Might Be Pregnant

Facebook/CountingOnTLC Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, might be expecting their first child.

There are speculations that Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are finally expecting their first child.

Fans of the Duggar family who follow them on TLC's "Counting On" believe that Jinger, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's sixth kid, is finally expecting her first child. Jinger and Jeremy got married in November last year and rumors of the couple expecting have been going on for a few months already.

However, the rumors were fueled by a recent Instagram post shared by Jeremy.

In Jeremy's post, he and his wife were sitting down at Border Town Flea Market in Laredo, Texas. Fans pointed out that Jinger wore an all-black outfit and appeared to be hiding a baby bump.

Rumors of Jinger expecting her first child initially came out when In Touch Weekly spotted a baby registry for the Vuolo's on the Buy Buy Baby website. The page, which has been deleted, indicated a due date of Dec. 16, 2017 for a baby girl.

Meanwhile, a recent episode of "Counting On" also added fuel to the fire of rumors that the couple are expecting.

In an episode of "Counting On," Jinger and Jeremy were featured to be studying how to speak Spanish, US Weekly confirmed.

The couple then quizzed each other on how far they have learned about the language. Vulo showed a picture of a baby, which Jinger said was an "el niño." However, Jeremy corrected her and said the right answer was "el bebe."

Jinger then stated that "el bebe" is an important word for them as a couple because their term of endearment for each other is "babe." However, fans might be suspecting that "el bebe" actually referenced to a baby coming into the couple's lives soon.

Catch "Counting On" every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.