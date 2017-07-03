Duggar Family News: Jinger Duggar Studies Spanish Language With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar learn Spanish in the upcoming episode of "Counting On."

In this week's "Counting On," Jeremy and Jinger study some Spanish words and phrases together. The couple, who tied the knot last November, seem to be enjoying their time together as they learn the language. "I think that Jeremy keeps everything super exciting," Jinger said in the promo clip (via Us Weekly). "Learning Spanish is just another thing that's super enjoyable to do with him."

The pair also quizzed each other through flash cards. Jeremy shows a photo of a baby, which Jinger identifies as "el niño." He corrected her and said the right answer is "el bebé." The 23-year-old Duggar daughter later explained why the word is significant for them. "El bebe, that is a word that is important for us to learn because Jeremy and I always call each other babe," she continued. "We haven't switched over to the Spanish word for baby."

Back in February, the reality stars revealed that mastering the Spanish language is part of their plans. Jeremy and Jinger are now living in Laredo, Texas where a lot of Spanish-speaking citizens live. The former soccer player previously told TLC that it is the main reason why they want to learn Spanish.

Meanwhile, Arkansas officials are reportedly asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by Jinger and three of her sisters against a magazine and Northwest Arkansas officials. The four siblings sued the officials in May, accusing them of improperly releasing police documents to a magazine that eventually published the said information without the Duggars' consent. The police report indicated that the Duggar family's oldest child, Josh, molested his four sisters and a babysitter when they were young.

"Counting On" airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.