Duggar Family News: Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Hint at Wedding Date, Enjoy Perks of Engagement

After Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth's beautiful wedding on May 26, another Duggar sibling will soon tie the knot. Joseph Duggar proposed to his girlfriend Kendall Caldwell during Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding reception, and the entire family is over the moon about the engagement.

TLC Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell with Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth

Joseph told People that he was worried about proposing, but he was certain Kendra would say yes, as she had previously told him, "I'm just waiting on you."

Despite this, Kendall revealed that she was completely shocked by the proposal, which happened two hours into the wedding reception and was witnessed by their friends and family. Kendra added that she nearly spoiled the big surprise when she reached for Joseph's pocket to grab some mints.

"He had the ring in his pocket so when I went to go help myself and grab mints out of his pocket, he grabbed at his pocket and I pulled my hand away. But then I quickly forgot about it," the 18-year-old bride-to-be said.

Joseph and Kendra met through their church and their families have been close friends for years. The 22-year-old chastely courted Kendra over the course of eight months and followed the Duggar's rule book on dating. He made the courtship official on March 7 by giving her a promise ring to express his commitment to Kendra, AOL reported.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar discourage their children from holdings hands with their significant others before they get engaged. The parents explained that prohibiting any form of physical contact would keep the children from the temptation of premarital sex. Until they marry, the kids aren't allowed to kiss their boyfriend or girlfriend and they will continue to be chaperoned on dates.

Engaged couples are allowed to hold hands since they wouldn't have to struggle with temptation for long. Usually, Duggar engagements do not last very long.

Now that they are engaged, Joseph and Kendra have taken full advantage of these perks. They were recently spotted holding hands while enjoying a ride at the Duggar family's favorite amusement park, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

As for their wedding date, Joseph and Kendra haven't settled on an exact date yet, but are considering a fall wedding.