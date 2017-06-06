Duggar Family News: Joseph Duggar Reveals Wedding, Ministry Plans

Shortly after getting engaged, Joseph Duggar of "Counting On" and his soon-to-be bride Kendra Caldwell have already made big plans for their future.

(PHOTO: YOUTUBE/TLC) The newly-engaged couple Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell plan to get married sometime this fall.

Joseph proposed to Caldwell during the wedding reception of his sister, Joy-Anna, who recently married long-time friend Austin Forsyth. Joseph told PEOPLE that he was nervous about the proposal, although he was confident she would say yes.

As for Caldwell, she was shocked but happy that Joseph finally popped the question. "There's so many words I want to say, but just shocked. I had absolutely no idea," she revealed. "He had the ring in his pocket so when I went to go help myself and grab mints out of his pocket, he grabbed at his pocket and I pulled my hand away. But then I quickly forgot about it."

The Christian couple, who met at church, said they are planning to get married sometime this fall. "We are not 100 percent sure as far as the exact date of the wedding, but we like fall at some point," said Joseph.

Caldwell, who found Joy-Anna's wedding really beautiful, even said she would like to take some tips from her and incorporate them to their upcoming nuptials.

One thing the couple is certain of is that they would stay in Arkansas and build their family ministry there. "We are definitely going to stay in the area. We love working ministry here at the church, and we can see ourselves being very involved with the church and doing a lot of those things together," explained Joseph. "That's really where we've spent the most time together, just ministering together."

He said they love their church, and it makes sense to stay because both of their families live in the same area. "We will be here for now unless the Lord calls us somewhere else to minister," he said.

Shortly after getting engaged, the two announced through the Duggar Family website that they are going to make the most out of their engagement period, and they are keen to one day serve God as husband and wife.