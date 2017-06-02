Duggar Family News: Josh and Anna Duggar's Son Celebrates 4th Birthday

Josh and Anna Duggar's son Marcus celebrated his fourth birthday and the proud parents took to social media to talk about the party.

(Photo: INSTAGRAM/DUGGARFAM)Josh and Anna Duggar celebrate their son Marcus' birthday.

Photos from the celebration were posted on the official Instagram of the Duggar family. Little Marcus posed for photos with his parents, siblings and his grandparents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar.

"Happy birthday to our fun-loving Marcus! You are a treasure! We love you, sweet boy!" the caption for one of the posts read.

A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

"Great time with family and friends celebrating Marcus' birthday," another post read.

A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Marcus is the third child of Josh and Anna. He has a seven-year-old big sister named Mackynzie and a big brother — five-year old Michael. Marcus is big brother to one-year-old Meredith.

Josh and Anna have announced on the official Duggar family website back in March that they are expecting their fifth child.

"For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust," they wrote.

"We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy," they went to say.

Josh is doing his best to get back on track following the scandal that rocked the Duggar family back in 2015. It was revealed he was guilty of child molestation when he was a minor.

This ultimately led to the revelation that he has become addicted to pornography and that he was registered on Ashley Madison, a website that helps married people engage in an affair.

Obviously, Josh has risen above that and is even set to be back with the Duggar brood on television once again.