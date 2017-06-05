Duggar Family News: Josh Duggar Celebrates Son's Birthday With Family

It has been quite a while since "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar faced the limelight. He was forced to stay on the down low after he was exposed in two different scandals a few years ago.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/DUGGARFAM) Josh and Anna Duggar celebrate their son Marcus' birthday.

Showbiz industry insiders say it's not easy bringing Josh back into the screen. While his Duggar family has forgiven him for his past misdeeds, majority of the public still haven't.

However, his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seem to think the time is right for Josh to resurface.

During Marcus Duggar's birthday celebration, the family shared several photos on Instagram (@duggarfam). They used the carousel feature on the photo and video-sharing app, which allowed to share several photos in one post.

The main photo showed Marcus standing proudly beside his party wall, while the second photo showed Marcus being carried by his pregnant mother, Anna, with Josh beside her.

Responses to the post were varied. Many congratulated the Duggar family on this special milestone and greeted Marcus a happy birthday, but many also wrote scathing remarks against Josh.

"Actually, the definition of pedophile is someone who is sexually attracted to children. So what, doesn't matter if he was a teenager when it first happened. Either way, what he did was wrong," a netizen wrote.

"It's good to see josh?! A child molesting, homophobic, cheating piece of [expletive]?! Hmmmmmmmmm not in my books," another wrote.

Even though a lot of people are still upset over Josh's past, Anna does not seem to mind since she is ready to move forward with their lives. In fact, they are expecting another child sometime later this year.

"For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust," the couple announced on the Duggar Family Website. "We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

The two said that "beauty comes from ashes," and the beauty in their lives comes in the shape of a sweet new boy.