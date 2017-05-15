Duggar Family News: Josh Duggar to Make Appearance on 'Counting On'?

After "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar was accused of child molestation and confessed his infidelity to his wife a few years back, he was automatically weaned out of the family's new show "Counting On."

(PHOTO: REUTERS / BRIAN FRANK) Josh Duggar, the then Executive Director of the Family Research Council Action, speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014.

However, the Duggar family's wounds have apparently healed, with indications that they are now ready to bring their eldest child back into the limelight. A source told InTouch Weekly that Josh might appear in the fourth season of "Counting On," which would feature the arrival of his fifth child with wife Anna.

The source said Josh's dad, Jim Bob, is the one who is trying to make his return possible. However, the source said the Duggars are going to include him first in a webisode and gauge the audience's reaction before they make their final decision on his appearance on the TV show.

"He [Jim Bob] spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show. They finally caved in and agreed to let him film an upcoming 'Counting On' webisode where he'll talk about his joy at learning he's going to be a father again," the source shared. If the episode is well-received, "he'll appear on the next season of Counting On."

"Nobody thought TLC would ever allow him on again," the source added.

Josh's world came crashing down on him back in 2015 when reports surfaced that he molested several underage girls when he was just a teenager, including his younger sisters Jill and Jessa.

A few months later, it was revealed that he had two paid accounts with the cheating website Ashley Madison. His family was devastated by the back-to-back scandals, and Josh was forced to go to rehab as he issued a public apology for his wrongdoings.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," he confessed on his family's blog.

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him," he wrote.