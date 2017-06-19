Duggar Family News: Josh Duggar Withdraws Motion to Intervene in Sisters' Lawsuit

Josh Duggar has withdrawn his motion to intervene in his sisters' privacy lawsuit just less than two weeks after the reality star filed it.

He made the request in a one-sentence motion picked up by Northwest Arkansas Democratic Gazette, which federal judge Timothy Brooks immediately granted. The file reads:

"Comes now, the intervening party, Josh Duggar, and upon further consideration hereby withdraws his motion to intervene."

It is unknown at the moment as to why Duggar decided to drop the attempt to be part of the lawsuit as Duggar made the request short and sweet.

The federal lawsuit involved the release of police documents to the celebrity gossip magazine, InTouch Weekly, with regard to allegations about Duggar sexually molesting his sisters when they were minors.

This discovery ultimately led to the cancellation of the family's TLC series, "19 Kids and Counting," and it further spiralled out of control as more issues came about including Duggar attempting to cheat on his wife, Anna Duggar, using Ashley Madison — a website that aids married couples to do just that.

It was early this month when Duggar decided to get involved in the lawsuit, claiming that he wants to better represent his personal interests. He claimed then that the authorities gave their word that the interview of him in 2006 discussing the sexual abuse accusations will be kept away from the public.

Per TMZ, Duggar said that he suffered "mental anguish and humiliation" after the story end up out in the open, saying that he was "victimized and forced to relieve the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience as a juvenile."

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest wanted the same damages that his sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy did from Springdale, Arkansas police, city and county prosecutors and the In Touch publishers. However, this is no longer the case.