Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth Are Expecting Their First Child

Facebook/countingontlc Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth in a promotional image for "Counting On"

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have announced that they are expecting their first child.

In a carousel post on Instagram, the Forsyths announced that they are already expecting their first baby, along with photos showing Joy-Anna's pregnant belly and the expecting mother holding ice cream with a bowl that says, "eating for two."

"Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!" read the post, revealing that the couple had already hoped to get pregnant even before they tied the knot.

It appears that they waited a while before they announced Joy-Anna's pregnancy since the post already talked about how their baby has developed most of its organs and body parts.

The post talked about how the baby already has "arms, legs, fingers, and toes," along with "a beating heart and brain waves." They also shared that the baby already "responds to touch" and has most likely formed to be a right-handed or left-handed person.

The Forsyths also said that their baby already has "its own unique fingerprints" and that "all organ systems are in place."

Joy-Anna and Austin talked to PEOPLE and shared their joy over expecting their first baby.

Aside from being greatly thankful, Joy-Anna is excited to watch Austin become a father.

"I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him," the expectant mother said.

She also adds that she has "a lot of good memories" of her mother, Michelle Duggar, teaching while spending quality time with them, which is something that she looks forward to doing also with her own children.

Meanwhile, Austin shared that he's excited to experience become a dad and go through all that comes with it.

"I'm really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring," Austin revealed.

When asked if the Forsyths are planning to follow in their parents' footsteps in having a large family of their own, Joy-Anna said that they are putting it into the Lord's hands.