Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth Drops Their Baby News

Facebook/countingontlc Joy-Anna and Austin on the promotional image for "Counting On," a reality television show following the life of the Duggar siblings.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth confirmed through People that they are expecting their first child together.

"We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby!" the ninth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said. "Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

The first-time mom also released a pregnancy announcement that was posted by TLC Wednesday, where she stated that she and Forsyth had been praying before they were even married to ask God to give them kids.

The 19-year-old mother met her 23-year-old husband through their church in Arkansas. After their three-month engagement, the couple tied the knot in front of a thousand guests in May. They reportedly spent their honeymoon in Geneva, Switzerland shortly after their wedding.

The couple is now living near the Duggars' family home where they will also raise their upcoming child.

Meanwhile, some members of the family expressed their excitement over Joy-Anna and Austin's pregnancy news through several videos posted on their official website, including their parents Jim Bob and Michelle and some of their siblings.

The Duggar-Forsyth baby will be Jim Bob and Michelle's ninth grandchild since their eldest son Josh and his wife Anna are expecting their fourth child. Their daughter Jill also has two sons with husband Derick Dillard, while another daughter Jessa also shares two sons with husband Ben Seewald.

The Duggars rose to fame due to their former reality TV series "19 Kids and Counting," where TLC followed the family as they raise all their 19 children at home. After the immediate cancellation in 2015, the network replaced the show with "Counting On" which centered on the lives of the Duggar siblings.

More Duggar kids are expected to be added in the huge family since another daughter Jinger is currently married to Jeremy Vuolo while the 22-year-old Joseph is engaged with Kendra Caldwell.

The wedding and Joy-Anna's pregnancy is expected to be featured in the upcoming episodes of "Counting On."