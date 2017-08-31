Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth Drops Their Baby News
Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth confirmed through People that they are expecting their first child together.
"We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby!" the ninth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said. "Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."
Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place! Psalm 139:13-16 "For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them." This passage indicates that God Himself formed our physical features and that He did so with a wonderful plan for our lives. God knew us in the womb. #babyforsyth #alreadyinlovewithmybaby #blessedbeyondmeasure #Jesusanswersprayers
The first-time mom also released a pregnancy announcement that was posted by TLC Wednesday, where she stated that she and Forsyth had been praying before they were even married to ask God to give them kids.
The 19-year-old mother met her 23-year-old husband through their church in Arkansas. After their three-month engagement, the couple tied the knot in front of a thousand guests in May. They reportedly spent their honeymoon in Geneva, Switzerland shortly after their wedding.
The couple is now living near the Duggars' family home where they will also raise their upcoming child.
Meanwhile, some members of the family expressed their excitement over Joy-Anna and Austin's pregnancy news through several videos posted on their official website, including their parents Jim Bob and Michelle and some of their siblings.
The Duggar-Forsyth baby will be Jim Bob and Michelle's ninth grandchild since their eldest son Josh and his wife Anna are expecting their fourth child. Their daughter Jill also has two sons with husband Derick Dillard, while another daughter Jessa also shares two sons with husband Ben Seewald.
The Duggars rose to fame due to their former reality TV series "19 Kids and Counting," where TLC followed the family as they raise all their 19 children at home. After the immediate cancellation in 2015, the network replaced the show with "Counting On" which centered on the lives of the Duggar siblings.
More Duggar kids are expected to be added in the huge family since another daughter Jinger is currently married to Jeremy Vuolo while the 22-year-old Joseph is engaged with Kendra Caldwell.
The wedding and Joy-Anna's pregnancy is expected to be featured in the upcoming episodes of "Counting On."