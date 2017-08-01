Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth Slammed for Excessive PDA

Facebook/DuggarsBlog Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth under fire for PDA

Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are currently in hot water due to their rumored excessive public display of affection.

According to reports, several fans who watched the latest episode of "Counting On: The After Show" became very upset after seeing the couple's intimate poses with each other.

A fan-operated Facebook page called Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray pointed out one scene from the after-show where the 19-year-old new wife was seen sitting on top of her husband's lap, while the 22-year-old was lying on a couch.

Longtime fans of the Duggars know that the family follows several strict rules in dating. The heads of the family, Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar, do not allow their kids to be intimate with their partners before marriage, and they only let them go out on dates as long as they have their chaperones with them.

That is why seeing the newlyweds in a compromising position on TV made some of their fans shake their heads in disproval. According to a comment on social media, what the Forsyths did was not normal. "My husband and I literally never do this. Closest thing was I had to sit on his knee one time at a big pancake breakfast with the family because there were not enough folding chairs for the table so our nieces and nephews had to do that with their parents and I had to with my husband (he's over a foot taller than me so it worked ok.) and even that felt awkward, although we were not even close to touching 'down there' I cannot imagine doing this on camera," the commenter stated.

On the other hand, other fans opted to defend the young lovers. According to their fans, the couple are already married and they can do whatever they want in public right now.