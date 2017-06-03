Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Already Planning to Have Lots of Kids

It looks like "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and new husband Austin Forsyth, 23, are wasting no time in starting a family of their own.

Shortly after tying the knot, the newlyweds bared to PEOPLE that they are eager to raise lots of kids together. "We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle and we are putting it into his hands," said Joy-Anna.

"We love kids and we're excited to have a family," her husband added. "We're just going to see what the Lord does."

The two actually planned to tie the knot in October, the same date of Joy-Anna's 20th birthday. However, they surprised fans by getting married in May, less than three months after getting engaged.

In a video announcement shared by the Christian couple, the two expressed their joy that they are now husband and wife. "The moment I said 'I do' was just a huge burden off my shoulder," Forsyth said. "I'm just looking forward to getting to share my life — its good times and its challenges — with my best friend."

As for Joy-Anna, she said it is a true blessing from God to experience wedded bliss with Austin. "Saying our vows and saying 'I do' and committing our lives to each other is so incredible," she said. "I feel so blessed to be married to him."

During their wedding, Joy-Anna's brother Joseph also surprised fans by proposing to his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell. The two started courting earlier this March, and it looked like Joseph was already keen on marriage then since he gave Caldwell a promise ring.

Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle are overjoyed with the news and extended their congratulations to them. "Our sweet Joe is on the verge of starting his own family. We are so happy for them both. Above all, we are so thankful for their love and commitment to Christ," they said.