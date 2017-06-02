Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Reveal Plans After Marriage

Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have recently revealed their future plans, and they include parenthood.

(PHOTO: VIDEO SCREENSHOT/TLC)Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth during their camping trip.

"19 Kids and Counting" star Joy-Anna and childhood friend Austin tied the knot on May 26 in a church filled with their friends and family. The said date is five months sooner than their announced wedding date (October 2017), which might be an effort on the Duggar family's part to keep the event a secret. Almost 1,000 guests reportedly showed up to celebrate with the couple for their big day.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Joy-Anna and Austin shared their plans of having kids in the near future. "We love kids and we're excited to have a family," the pair said. "We're just going to see what the Lord does."

When asked whether they would like to have a big family like the Duggars, Joy-Anna said she is open to whatever the Lord will give them. "We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle and we are putting it into his hands," she added.

Their nuptials came after sister Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, which was also attended by nearly 1,000 guests. Jill Duggar said "I do" to Derick Dillard in June 2014, while Jessa Duggar tied the knot with Ben Seewald in November that same year.

During Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding, Jessa said the couple is a "perfect" match. Jill chimed in and said the pair is currently working on their house together, so she gave them decorating advice. Although the Duggar family supports Joy-Anna's wedding, her big sisters admitted that they did not expect Joy-Anna to end up with Austin.

Footage from and further details about Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding are expected to be featured in the next season of "Counting on," which returns June 12.