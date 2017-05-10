Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth Enjoy Camping Trip in Joint Bachelor, Bachelorette Party

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, is embracing new things before she ties the knot with her fiancé, Austin Forsyth, 21. Over the weekend, the two enjoyed a camping trip, which served as their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

(PHOTO: VIDEO SCREENSHOT/TLC) Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth during their camping trip.

The two revealed in a new TLC video that the camping trip was Forsyth's idea, since he had a lot of wonderful memories outdoors and would love to start a new tradition with his new family.

"My dad took me camping at a very young age, our whole family," he recalled. "It's just something we've always enjoyed as family, and I hope to transfer that over to our family."

As for Duggar, she was open to try new things and was surprised just how much she enjoyed the outdoor experience. "I've never really been a big camper," she said. "This is my first time actually camping outdoors, I guess, but it's been a blast."

However, what made the joint party even more memorable for the young Christian couple is being surrounded by family and friends. "[My favorite part] was definitely, of course, hanging out with everybody, but as far as the adventure, I think kayaking down the rapids," Duggar shared.

Duggar and Forsyth got engaged on March 2 after courting for over three months. They said that wedding planning has been going "great" so far, and Duggar credits her fiancé for all his output. "I think Austin's been helping out more than he ever thought he'd be," she said. "He's been a part of a lot of it."

The two will tie the knot on Oct. 28, 2017, according to Wet Paint. What makes the date extra special is that Joy-Anna will be celebrating her 20th birthday on that day as well.

They plan to get married in her hometown in Springdale, Arkansas, just like her elder siblings Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, and Jinger Vuolo.