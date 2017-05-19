Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Duggar Expresses Desire to Become a Mom Soon

It looks like "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar is not going to waste any time making babies after she ties the knot with her fiancé Austin Forsyth later this year.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DUGGAR FAMILY OFFICIAL) Joy-Anna will be the next Duggar to walk down the aisle after she announced her engagement to Austin Forsyth.

On Mother's Day last Sunday, Joy-Anna greeted her mother, Michelle, and thanked her for her good example and untiring efforts to keep the family happy, healthy and safe. Joy-Anna, who was seated beside Forsyth in the video greeting, is especially appreciative of Michelle's support during her wedding planning.

"I'm so thankful for you, mama. And even more recently, just helping with all the wedding planning and helping me just not get stressed out about all that," said the 19-year-old. Joy-Anna then looked up to Forsyth and sweetly added, "I can't wait to be a mother myself."

Joy-Anna and Forsyth will reportedly tie the knot on Oct. 28, 2017, according to Wet Paint. What makes the date extra special is that Joy-Anna will be celebrating her 20th birthday on that day as well.

They plan to get married in her hometown in Springdale, Arkansas, just like her elder siblings Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, and Jinger Vuolo.

Their honeymoon, however, is probably going to be different from the ones that Joy-Anna's siblings had. The two had a blast with a unified bachelor and bachelorette camping party recently, and it looks like they are eager to do the same thing again — just the two of them.

If their wedding registry is indicative of anything, according to PEOPLE, it's that Joy-Anna and Forsyth envision a lot of fun, outdoor trips for their marriage. They have requested for a sleeping bag, two tents, outdoor camping cooking gear and a headlamp, not to mention a waffle maker and bed sheets during times they want to just stay in and enjoy breakfast in bed.

They also asked for kitchen appliances, such as a crockpot, toaster oven and numerous pans. The young Christian couple are also expecting to use lots of Tupperware, a juicer, a coffee grinder, a hand blender and some baking tools.