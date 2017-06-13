Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Marries Austin Forsyth; Is Jana Next in Line?

Nineteen-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar is the latest in the Duggar family to tie the knot, which leaves the eldest, 27-year-old Jana Duggar, as the only daughter of age who is still single.

(Photo: Facebook/duggarfamilyofficial)The older Duggar girls (from left) Jessa, Joy-Anna, Jill, Jana and Jinger.

Jana has watched her younger sisters like Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald and Jinger Vuolo get married and start a family, but she herself is not quite there yet.

The eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has had her share of suitors, but as she noted last year on "Counting On," she simply has not found the right one for her.

"There have been different guys come along and ask, but they haven't been the right one. It's just one of those things. I'm not just out to get married to the first one who comes along," she said at that time.

In an interview with Crown of Beauty Magazine, Jana said that she is still waiting for "Prince Charming," which she admitted is "not always easy."

Her married siblings getting together and not being able to be part of the group does not make it any easier, too. "But waiting doesn't mean sitting and literally waiting," the eldest Duggar daughter noted.

Jana still lives in the family home at Arkansas. She enjoys doing ministry work at a local veteran's home, where she entertains them by singing and helps with the housework.

Despite all this, Jana has been the subject of many dating rumors. The latest claims she is being courted by family friend, Jonathan Hartono, which the Duggar family has already debunked.

Per the post, Hartono is a foreign exchange student from Indonesia who met Jana and John-David on a mission trip seven years ago and has since been close friends with the Duggars.

Other men linked to Jana are former National Football League (NFL) superstar Tim Tebow and "Bringing Up Bates" stars Zach Bates and Lawson Bates.