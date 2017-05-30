Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Marries Best Friend Austin; Joe Proposes to Girlfriend Kendra

Something big happened to the Duggar family last week. Three months after Austin Forsyth proposed to Joy-Anna Duggar, the two finally tied the knot on Friday. During the merrymaking, everyone got even more excited when one of Joy-Anna's brothers, Joe, popped the question to his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell.

Facebook/countingontlcJoy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's wedding will be featured on the new season of 'Counting On.'

Joy-Anna and Austin were friends for 15 years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. The Duggars were nothing but happy that the two finally vowed to be each other's husband and wife after having known each other almost their entire lives.

On social media, the Duggars shared how elated they were for the two and wished them happiness as the couple embarked on their journey together.

"What an absolutely wonderful day our family will always treasure. As parents, we could not help but be more grateful for the godly woman Joy has become, and the loving husband she married!" a post on their official website read.

Joe gave the family one more reason to celebrate last Friday when he proposed to his 18-year-old girlfriend Kendra. Although most of the details about the said proposal are still unknown, one thing is for sure: The Duggars are going to witness another wedding soon. Joe and Kendra have yet to confirm a wedding date but fans are confident that the next big day is just around the corner.

Fans will get to witness part of Joy and Austin's wedding on TLC's "Counting On," which is set to return for its new season on June 12. The announcement was made by the newlyweds themselves, who shared their feelings about finally being married to each other.

According to Austin, he felt a huge burden was removed from his shoulder when he said "I do" on the day of their wedding. He also said he looks forward to spending the rest of his life with his best friend. For her part, Joy said she was just so blessed to be married to him.