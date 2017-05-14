Duggar Family News: Network Mulls Josh's Comeback in the Series

Despite the controversies that hounded their family, the Duggars continue with their TV career, minus Josh Duggar. However, that may change. After falling from grace nearly two years ago, which led to the cancellation of the show "19 Kids and Counting," Josh is begging to return to TLC.

Reuters/Discovery Communications/HandoutAnna Duggar, Marcus Duggar and Josh Duggar stand for a portrait in Springdale, Arkansas, on June 21, 2014.

This development came after family patriarch Jim Bob devised a plan to save the family show "Jill & Jessa: Counting On" from falling ratings. The plan includes reviving the career of his disgraced son. In June 2016, a source said Josh came to realize that another TV series "is the only way he's going to be able to make a proper income."

The network purportedly agreed to allow Josh to star in his own upcoming "Counting On" webisode wherein public acceptance will be gauged to determine if he will be included in the show's next season. The Duggars haven't made an official announcement, but they have been slowly incorporating Josh back into their Facebook fan page.

The Duggars' reality show featured the lives of a conservative Baptist family. It has earned a cult following from both well-meaning fans, who agree with their Biblical interpretation of holiness, and critics, who are waiting for the slightest misstep and violation of rules imposed by the parents.

A scandal rocked the family in 2015 after it was reported that Josh molested five girls, among them his own sisters, when he was a teen. This was followed three months later by an exposé that he had an account on Ashley Madison, a site that catered to married people in search of a discreet affair.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," In Touch quoted Josh said at the time