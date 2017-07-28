Duggar Family News: Patriarch Jim Bob Reveals More Grandkids Are on the Way

Facebook/countingontlc Featured in the image is "Counting On" star Jinger Dugar and husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Jim Bob Duggar hinted of having more grandkids in the near future, as his newlywed daughters Jinger and Joy-Anna could be pregnant.

On Monday, the head of the Duggars teased the pregnancy of two of his daughters during the second part of "Counting On's" finale, titled "The After Show." Jim Bob graced the show with his wife, Michelle, where host Daphne Oz welcomed them as "surprise guests."

As the couple appeared on the show with their daughter Jessa Seewald's two children tagging along, Jim Bob and Michelle talked about their life as grandparents and watching their children raise their own families.

During the interview, Michelle revealed that they have more grandkids on the way. The couple was then asked how many more they expect. Jim Bob said in jest that if all of their 19 children had five children each, their grandchildren would then reach up to 100 or so. "It's possible we could have 200," he said, according to IBTimes.

Despite revealing that they have grandkids on the way, the two refused to reveal who among their children are expecting. According to Jim Bob, it could be Joseph and Kendra, or Joy and Austin. However, Joy interrupted and said it could be Jinger and Jeremy, since they were the ones who got married first.

Although Jinger and Jeremy did not confirm that they were expecting a child, they both smiled after the remark. It should not come as a surprise if the two were actually expecting, since they have been plagued with pregnancy rumors for several months now.

Previously, Jinger and Jeremy talked about their plan to become parents soon. In the first part of "The After Show" which was shown July 17, they said that they had purchased a new home in Texas with four bedrooms, including a nursery.

Meanwhile, it is also possible that the other grandkid on the way is Joy and Austin's, who revealed after they were married that they did not have plans to delay parenthood.