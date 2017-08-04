Duggar Husband Accused of Cyberbullying After Saying 'Transgender Is a Myth'

Facebook/Duggar Family Derick Dillard and Jillian Duggar recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Duggar family member Derick Dillard is being accused of cyberbulling after calling transgender a myth while trans teen Jazz Jennings' television show aired Wednesday.

Dillard is married to Jill Duggar and is featured on their reality show "Counting On," which airs on TLC network. On the same network, a reality show called "I Am Jazz" airs, which follows the life of 16-year-old Jazz Jennings, a transgender girl who was born a boy.

When Jennings' show aired Wednesday evening, Dillard took to Twitter to speak out against the idea that gender could be decided by anyone but God.

"What an oxymoron ... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality," he wrote. "'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

Dillard received a great deal of backlash for his comments on social media, and even responded to one person accusing him of being an adult speaking negatively about a teenage girl.

"I want to be clear. I have nothing against him," Dillard replied. "I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here."

A number of people on social media were outraged by Dillard's comments, calling on TLC to respond. To that, they did.

"Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC," TLC told People in a statement.

Jennings also responded to Dillard's comments, accusing him of cyberbullying.

"Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story," the teenager tweeted Thursday. "Today was no different."

Two days after posting his initial comment about Jennings' show, Dillard made it clear that people were not his enemy.

"People are not my enemy; I fight against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places," he tweeted Friday.