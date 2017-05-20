Duggar Sisters Sue for Privacy Breach Against In Touch Magazine and City of Springdale, Arkansas

The four Duggar sisters, who were revealed to have been molested by their older brother Josh Duggar, are finally making their legal move by filing a lawsuit against the city of Springdale, Arkansas and its police officials, as well as In Touch magazine.

Facebook/countingontlcDuggar sisters to file a federal breach of privacy suit

According to reports, Jill Duggar-Dillard, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, Jinger Duggar-Vuolo, and the newly engaged Joy-Anna Duggar collectively filed a federal breach of privacy suit against the city for releasing the confidential documents about the child molestation case that confirmed their identities. They also sued the In Touch magazine for exposing the sensitive information.

In their lawsuit, the sisters claim they were still minors when they spoke with the authorities back in 2006. They also mention that during that time, their statements will be concealed to the public and will only be kept between them, the police, and the child service officials. They also cite an Arkansas law that states the information gathered from minors will not be subjected to public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

On the other hand, they claim that In Touch violated the laws for publishing the redacted police report they gathered after sending a Freedom of Information Act request for the child molestation case they learned through an anonymous tip.

In Touch Weekly was the first publication to publish the identity of the Duggar girls. According to the lawsuit, the magazine dramatized the traumatizing experiences of the sisters to sell copies. The lawsuit reportedly claims that the four sisters went through severe mental, emotional, and psychological stress due to the report of the magazine.

But a spokesperson from the city of Springdale released a statement through TMZ, saying: "The claims and allegations in this lawsuit are without merit and are false, and we are confident that the Federal Court will take the time to carefully hear the facts and arguments in this matter ... It is unfortunate that now, at this late date, the Plaintiffs have chosen to file a misguided lawsuit against dedicated public servants and seeking damages from public tax dollars."

