Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Arrive in Poland; Royal Couple Visits Former Concentration Camp and Meets Holocaust Survivors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Poland for their first official visit together in the country. With them were the royal couple's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Upon their arrival in Warsaw on July 17, Kate and William were greeted by fans and briefly interacted with them. One of the fans gave the couple a gift for a newborn, which made Kate jokingly tell her husband, "We will just have to have more babies," according to a reporter from the Daily Mirror (via People).

Meanwhile, the royal couple also visited the former Nazi concentration camp in northern Poland where 65,000 people died from disease, malnutrition, exhaustion and physical abuse during Germany's occupation in World War II. Prince William and Duchess Kate were visibly moved by their visit, describing the site as a "terrible reminder of the cost of war."

According to The Daily Mail, the premises still stored some of the possessions of its former inmates, including clothes and children's dolls which have all been turned into exhibits in memory of those who died within the walls of the camp.

"This shattering visit has reminded us of the horrendous murder of six million Jews, drawn from across the whole of Europe, who died in the abominable Holocaust," William and Kate wrote in the visitors' book before leaving. "All of us have an overwhelming responsibility to make sure that we learn the lessons and that the horror of what happened is never forgotten and never repeated," their entry added.

After their tour around the camp, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met two British survivors of the Holocaust, namely Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg. The trip marked Shipper and Goldberg's first return to the campsite ever since moving to Britain after the war.

After Poland, Prince William and Duchess Catherine are also set to visit Germany.