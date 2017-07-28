'Dumbo' Live-Action Tim Burton Movie Nabs 'Game of Thrones' Actor DeObia Oparei

A "Game of Thrones" actor will be joining the live-action "Dumbo" movie. DeObia Oparei, who played the Dornish henchman Areo Hotah in the HBO series, will assume the role of Rongo in the Tim Burton flick.

Facebook/DisneyDumbo Tim Burton will direct Disney's live-action "Dumbo" adaptation.

Specific details about the character of Rongo remain a secret. It's unclear if the role is a villain or a hero, but Oparei can certainly play both. The actor's other film credits include "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," "Independence Day: Resurgence" and "Dredd."

Oparei will join confirmed cast members Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Danny DeVito. Filming for "Dumbo" is already underway in England.

The live-action movie's plot will center on a dad and ex-circus star, Holt Farrier (Farrell), who returns from the war as Dumbo's caretaker. Farrier's children — played by Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins — discover that Dumbo can fly and the circus owner (DeVito), his investor (Keaton) and the aerial artist (Green) use the elephant for their own gain.

"Dumbo" comes from a script written by Ehren Kuger. Though considered a live-action adaptation, some scenes of "Dumbo" will be animated via computer generation.

During Disney's D23 Expo in early July, the studio teased some scenes from the movie and wheeled out a Dumbo figure, which has been described as "nightmare-inducing." Some images also made its way online and netizens reacted that the "Dumbo" live-action movie no longer resembles the 1941 2-D animated film.

"Aren't we supposed to feel sorry for Dumbo? Not run away shrieking?" one movie fan asked.

"Tim Burton's Dumbo is crouched in a corner of your bedroom, half-visible in the dim light. He sees you," another netizen said.

The feedback reflected what's true to Burton's trademark brand and vision. The director is known for films like "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Alice in Wonderland" and "Corpse Bride."

Disney has set its theater release for March 29, 2019.