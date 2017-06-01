'Dunkirk' Film News, Release Date: Harry Styles Talks 'Grueling' Filming Experience; New Image Released

"Dunkirk," the upcoming war film about the battle that took place in the titular French commune, will be released in less than two months, but filming it was no easy task, according to Harry Styles.

Styles, who is making his feature film debut in the Christopher Nolan-directed film, recently spoke to Little White Lies and revealed just how intense the filming experience was for him.

"A week before we started filming Emma [Thomas, the film's producer] called me and said, 'By the way, I forgot to ask... you can swim, right?' It was a relief to know I could because there was so much swimming involved," Styles said. "However much you train for it, filming in the water for an hour in full clothes is a gruelling experience."

Styles, who is perhaps best known for being in the massively popular British boy band One Direction, just recently released his self-titled solo album. It remains to be seen whether there are any more acting gigs in store for the English crooner or if acting is something he wants to pursue. However, fans are definitely excited to see his acting chops on full display in the upcoming film.

The "Sign of the Times" singer was also featured in an exclusive image obtained by Total Film. The photo saw Styles, along with Aneurin Barnard and Fionn Whitehead, donning life preservers as they were directed by Nolan on set.

Styles also had nothing but praise for Nolan, who is known for helming "Interstellar," "The Dark Knight" trilogy and "Inception," which was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 83rd Academy Awards.

A trailer for "Dunkirk" was also released by Warner Bros. Pictures, and it featured a lot of action as 400,000 soldiers were attempted to be rescued, with civilian boats also being used in the process.

"Dunkirk" will hit U.S. theaters on July 21.

