'Dunkirk' Film News, Release Date: One of Christopher Nolan's Shortest Films Focuses on Survival

'Dunkirk' will premiere on July 21.

Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" has been getting a lot of hype as of late. Now, it has been revealed that the upcoming war flick will be one of the director's shortest films to date.

The Academy Award nominee is known for films like "Interstellar" and "The Dark Knight," both of which had running times that spanned almost three hours. "Dunkirk," however, has been confirmed to have a running time of less than two hours, specifically 106 minutes.

For those who are unaware, "Dunkirk" follows the experiences of soldiers at a battle that took place in the titular French commune during the Second World War. Despite this, though, Nolan has steered away from describing the movie as a war film.

"'Dunkirk' is not a war film. It's a survival story and first and foremost a suspense film," Nolan told the Associated Press in an interview earlier this year. "So while there is a high level of intensity to it, it does not necessarily concern itself with the bloody aspects of combat, which have been so well done in so many films. We were really trying to take a different approach and achieve intensity in a different way. I would really like lots of different types of people to get something out of the experience."

Nolan also explained that the film explores various point of views during the battle. There will be scenes taking place out at sea, on the beach and even up in the air.

Apart from its premise, "Dunkirk" has also been surrounded with a lot of excitement because of a particular cast member. Former One Direction star Harry Styles will make his feature film debut in the upcoming movie. The "Sign of the Times" singer, who is perhaps more used to recording studios and concert stages than film sets, previously admitted that working on "Dunkirk" was a "gruelling experience" for him. However, he had nothing but good things to say about Nolan.

