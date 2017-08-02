'Dunkirk' News: New Set Photos Show How Much Effort Christopher Nolan Has Put Into the Film

Dunkirk/Facebook Soldiers being rescued in the film 'Dunkirk'

It has only been a couple of weeks since the movie "Dunkirk" was released in theaters, but it is already shaping up to become one of the highest grossing films on World War II ever made in history. Over the weekend, some set photos from the movie made their way to the internet and showed director Christopher Nolan in action.

Over the weekend, new photos from the set of "Dunkirk" were uploaded to Imgur, and a number of them showed director Nolan with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

In one of the photos, Nolan himself is in the water directing, along with actor Jack Lowden who is a pilot in the movie. Another photo also shows them filming a plane crash scene.

One of the most interesting photos in the batch was that of Nolan aboard the Moonstone yacht, which was made as early as 1930 and was the same boat that was used by the production during the six-week filming. Joining him in the said photo were cast members Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Glynn-Carney.

The other photos showed different scenes, including that of a real plane used during filming, a glimpse of the cinematographer working with actors Fionn Whitehead and Aneurin Barnard, and an overhead shot of van Hoytema again in action beneath the deck of a rescue ship.

Aside from its impressive plot, another remarkable thing about "Dunkirk" is that it featured very minimal CGI in its production. Unlike other filmmakers who opted for computer-generated imagery in their films, Nolan preferred using real sets and filming them with IMAX cameras.

The movie revolved around the story of a group of British soldiers fighting for their lives during World War II. It is still showing in a number of theaters worldwide and is raking in big at the global box office.

One World War II veteran who has watched it, Victor Power, said Nolan's work reminded its viewers not to let history repeat itself by avoiding war. During a special screening of the film, Power said: "If [young people] want to join the Army, OK, join the army. For a sense of purpose, for an education, yes. But not to go to war."