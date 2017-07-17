'Dunkirk' Release Date, News: Harry Styles to Quit Doing Movies After Christopher Nolan Film?

Is One Direction's Harry Styles acting career already over even before it takes off? Reports say the young star is thinking of quitting doing movies even when "Dunkirk," the first full-length feature he is part of, has yet to premiere in theaters worldwide.

Reuters/Eamonn M. McCormack Actor Harry Styles and Prince Harry attend the "Dunkirk" world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017, in London, Britain.

Speaking to the press, Styles revealed that "Dunkirk" maybe a "one and done" thing for him.

"I really enjoyed this. I've peaked too soon!" Styles said. "There's nowhere to go."

The One Direction member embarked on a solo career by taking the acting route. He auditioned for the Christopher Nolan movie despite having no background in doing movies.

The director, however, said Styles was impressive during the auditions. Nolan had to clarify why he picked the singer as his ability to act was questioned.

"I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part," he told Entertainment Tonight.

It's not known what Styles' role is in "Dunkirk" or how big his part is in the film. Styles plays Alex, one of the hundreds of soldiers in the World War II flick. He was cast alongside an up-and-coming young British actor, Fionn Whitehead, as well as established actors like Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance.

But early reviews, so far, have been positive for the movie and for Styles. Most critics have said that the young singer can actually act.

And we can also confirm that Harry Styles has a film career ahead of him if he wants it. #Dunkirk — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) July 10, 2017

Styles talked about the process of doing the movie in a candid interview with the British morning show "This Morning." He said filming was mostly done in water for about four months.

He also said he needed to cut his signature mid-length hair that One Direction fans have loved so he would represent his character accurately.

"I think I assumed I was going to need a little trim if I was doing this film," Styles said.

"Dunkirk" premiered in the United Kingdom on July 13. In the United States and elsewhere, the movie will be in theaters on July 20.