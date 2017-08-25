'Dunkirk' Reviews: Hideo Kojima Praises Christopher Nolan's Latest Box-Office Hit

Christopher Nolan received praise from game industry legend Hideo Kojima for his highly successful war film "Dunkirk." Kojima echoes the other overwhelmingly positive reviews for the film which grossed nearly $400 million in the box office.

In an article for Rolling Stone magazine, Kojima compared Nolan's film to his own creations, mainly the "Metal Gear" series, in that they both make great efforts to convincingly depict war. He further explained that the film "gave birth to a new kind of war movie."

Kojima said that by refusing to rely on computer-generated graphics, opting for life-size sets and employing a large cast of extras, Nolan recreated the war movie construct. He added that the narrative structure of "Dunkirk" is not that different from his own works and his aspirations for future projects.

"Its approach to technology in movie making and refusal to rely on defeating one's enemies as a portrayal of war, reminds me in many ways of my work on 'Metal Gear' and where I hope to see my next game go," wrote Kojima.

The video game developer explained that the lack of glorification of war, as well as the use of minimal dialogue in favor of focusing on simply trying to survive, are all themes that he resonates with.

Kojima concluded by musing about the impact of "war movies without conflict" on video games.

"So, is it possible to tell a similar story using the interactive medium of video games? My 30-year struggle to answer this question has been 'Metal Gear,'" he said.

Kojima is not alone in praising the film. From the moment it was released, it was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. Critics touted the film as a "masterclass in craft" as well as heart-pounding and heartbreaking.

"Dunkirk" featured an ensemble cast which included Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy.

The ambitious retelling of Operation Dynamo debuted at the top of the box office last summer, earning $50.1 million on its opening weekend alone.