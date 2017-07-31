'Dunkirk' Slammed by Feminist for Being Male-Centric

Christopher Nolan's epic war film "Dunkirk" won the hearts of viewers and critics alike with its portrayal of heroism and self-sacrifice. However, not all were pleased particularly feminists who accused the film of being too male-centric.

Facebook/Dunkirkmovie A promotional image for "Dunkirk."

Many have praised the film for its depiction of the horrors of war and the triumph of the human spirit. But while others were in awe, women's magazine Marie Claire went against popular opinion by trashing the film.

Marie Claire's senior entertainment editor Mehera Bonner declared the film to be "basic" and slammed it for its "general vibe." Bonner claims that "Dunkirk" is nothing more than a film "designed for men to man-out over" adding that "the tenor of the people applauding it just screams 'men-only.'"

Bonner continued by saying that the film is nothing but an excuse to "celebrate maleness." According to her, if Christopher Nolan's entire purpose was to break the established war movie mold, he should have made a film about women in World War II.

Despite these criticisms, the film is still well-loved by those who saw it. Particularly to the veterans who actually lived it, such as Ken Sturdy who, along with over 330,000 British, French and Belgian troops, was rescued from that beach.

"It was just like I was there again," said the 97-year-old war veteran as he wiped tears from his eyes.

The Welsh native was just 20 when he fought at the French town in 1940 where more than 100,000 brave men were killed.

The successful rescue eventually contributed to the defeat of the Nazis by keeping the bulk of the British forces from being killed or captured. The Dunkirk spirit, as it is now known, turned what was supposed to be a humiliating defeat into victory by celebrating the solidarity of the British people in saving the lives of their troops.

Despite the criticisms, Nolan was able to honor the people who participated in the rescue in "Dunkirk."