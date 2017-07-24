'Dunkirk' Spoilers: Ending Explained and on Nolan's Personal Attachment to the Film

Facebook/Dunkirkmovie "Dunkirk" premiered on July 21.

Co-produced and directed by Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk" has had to deal with high expectations since it was first announced and since the trailer was released. Now showing in theaters worldwide, there are many questions about the thrilling and realistic tale that takes on the events of World War II. Aside from the general tone of the film, there is a lot about the ending that posed a few questions.

According to Den of Geek, the ending is a harsh and painful reminder of what made the Miracle of Dunkirk happen. According to history, 340,000 British and French troops were rescued during the event, but unfortunately, some 40,000 soldiers were also left behind. Considering that the ending of "Dunkirk" feaures Tom Hardy's character Farrier making the greatest sacrifice of going for another pass at the German fighter and the burning Spitfire, Nolan has yet again proven that there are certain things about a shot that say more than words can.

The ending of "Dunkirk" reminds people that there are several things at play and sacrifices have to be made in order to make the miracle happen in the first place. The heartbreaking revelation is what makes the most recent Nolan film so great as it garners more positive reviews the longer it stays in theaters.

"I try to only make films that I feel very connected with on some emotional level. This is the first time I've taken on a real-life event, and there's a huge responsibility that comes with that. But I suppose in some ways feel more personal," Nolan said in an interview. "Growing up, I'd hear about my grandfather, and my father and my uncle were so affected by the war. Certainly with the aerial sections of the film, it was very important to me to get those right."